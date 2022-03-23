Quotable Mar 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No pessimist ever discovered the secret of the stairs, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new doorway for the human spirit.— Helen Keller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Biden, Western allies gather at tense moment in Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war fails to fuel Biden rebound: AP-NORC poll Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations' High court nominee says she'd skip Harvard race case 'You are worthy': Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing 'She became our voice': Albright hailed by world leaders GOP push against ballot drop boxes hits rural places, too Albright fled the Nazis, climbed to the summit of diplomacy IRS unit gets no funds to enforce sanctions on rich Russians More News from the Associated Press Local News Site plan for new craft beverage plant approved in Berryville Rainy day shopping Slam dunk: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving will be Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's sports marshal Public pleads with Berryville planners to help preserve Josephine Street properties Aylor Middle School bathroom incident probed City Council approves rezoning for townhouses at former WINC property Tensions rise as City Council discusses budget proposal Landscapers: Plan ahead for privacy around the yard Area Democrats to discuss impact of redistricting at April 14 event Massanutten Resort building new slopes for guests AP National Sports Ayton has career-high 35 points, Suns rally past T-Wolves Bane leads Grizzlies past Nets as Irving scores 43 points Browns anxious to meet Watson following stunning trade Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans Red hazard line and pillow fights highlight Match Play start Death Notices Death notices for March 24 Dorothy Doss Mary E. Christianson Mark B. Raab Joseph T. Dilello James Lee Chen April 22, 1952 - March 17, 2022 Death notices for March 23 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 26, 2022
