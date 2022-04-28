Quotable Apr 28, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We humans are natural-born explorers. Adventurers. Wayfarers. We're awfully curious creatures.— John D. Cressler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Millionaire candidates pour cash into Ohio, Pa. Senate races Hawaii shifts from treating COVID pandemic like an emergency 'I can't do this': Woman halts testimony in Idaho rape trial School library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea Connecticut lawmakers OK $75M in tax incentives for Sikorsky Tennessee nears overhaul of K-12 education funding formula LA to pay $300,000 to man injured by police during protest New Mexico adapts to same-day registration in primary voting McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker' More News from the Associated Press Local News Council approves rezoning for Winchester Grove mixed-use complex City manager proposes $100.5M budget for FY2023 United Way NSV names new president/CEO Regional breweries collaborate on special beer to help Ukraine Frederick County receives funding for road projects Electrical fire displace three Life Tree Gallery aims to bring art to all Child molester convicted for crimes in Clarke, Frederick counties Patience, understanding required from buyers in current housing market EDA agrees to oversee sale of school administration building AP National Sports Timbers, Thorns play to raise money for Ukraine relief Contreras, Wisdom come through in 10th, Cubs beat Braves 6-3 Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes Tucker's 3-run double helps Javier, Astros beat Rangers 4-3 Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3 Death Notices Death notices for April 28 Death notices for April 27 Robert Lee Stern, Sr. “Bobby” Hazel Irene "Skeeter" Bussard Maxine M. Jenkins Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
