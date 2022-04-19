Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.