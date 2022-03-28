Quotable Mar 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn’t.— Erica Jong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip Biden finds no respite at home after returning from Europe EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices US-backed group gets lifesaving meds to Ukrainians amid war US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation Biden sends subtle message to Polish leaders on democracy Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade More News from the Associated Press Local News This week's government meetings Monday's Winchester Star to be delivered a day late SU lets the dogs out for innovative psychology course Business Briefcase Drug-related robbery investigated in Shawneeland Winchester Salvation Army welcomes new captains Sheriff Millholland named Citizen of the Year by Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Ben Weber new Frederick County Republican Committee chairman Bloomin' walk Greater Good Awards: Barry Lee receives Lifetime Community Impact Award AP National Sports Defending champion Stanford tops Texas 59-50 in Elite 8 Ball scores 33 points, Hornets spoil Irving's home debut Reigning national champion Stanford advances to women's Final Four with 59-50 win over Texas Boston, Gamecocks carry relentless push into Final Four Celtics beat T'Wolves 134-112, take over top spot in East Death Notices James M. “Jim” Heironimus Larry Raymond Gross Death notices for March 28 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Apr 2 HUZZAH!! The Regiment is Coming! Sat, Apr 2, 2022
