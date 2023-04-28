What other people think of you is none of your business.
— Regina Brett
Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 12:25 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.