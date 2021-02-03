The interesting scope of Mark Twain's development as a human being is that he grew. He saw, he travelled, he studied this country and later the world with the eye of a man educating himself. This is a central fact in the Mark Twain legacy. He became an American spokesman for the ideals of racial equality and dignity for the working man because he was willing to look the world in its face and see, really see what was happening to the people in it.
— Actor Hal Holbrook, who died Jan. 23 at age 95. He best-known for his portrayal of Mark Twain. Holbrook's daughter Eve and stepdaughter Ginna served as queens of Winchester's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in 1991 and 1992, respectively, and Holbrook was a festival guest both years.
