We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy, and in the power of love to lift us all to a higher ground.
— Former President George W. Bush at the funeral of civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis on Thursday in Atlanta
