Quotable May 10, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When you wake up every day, you have two choices. You can either be positive or negative; an optimist or a pessimist. I choose to be an optimist. It's all a matter of perspective.— Harvey Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Brazilian groups want direct access to U.S. forest funding Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows Carter asks court to defend Alaska's 'unrivaled wilderness' Missouri House axes constitutional change for parent control Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court New Mexico releases draft plan to address education lawsuit Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40B aid, in Putin rejoinder Georgia's Perdue raises $2.3M in challenge but trails Kemp Mississippi sues Favre, wrestlers, over welfare misspending Missouri House embraces new congressional redistricting plan More News from the Associated Press Local News Committee to scrutinize Clarke County's special events ordinance 'A vision of hope': Serenity garden planned for city park City Council returns to Staunton to conduct annual retreat This week's government meetings Murray's Fly Shop celebrates six decades in Edinburg Allium all around One of Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury's original planners and residents reflects as the retirement community turns 35 Shenandoah National Park growing by hundreds of acres Millbrook DECA members place in Top 20 at international conference Federal funds available for Winchester humanitarian agencies AP National Sports Celtics tie series with Bucks as Horford, Tatum each have 30 Panthers rally, beat Capitals in OT, even first-round series Reds beat Brewers 10-5, win 2 straight for 1st time in '22 Yanks' Cortes loses no-hit bid in 8th in 1-0 win vs Rangers LEADING OFF: Verlander pitches as Astros face Twins, Correa Death Notices Margaret Louise Tredway Richard "Rich" Crouse Howard (Pops) Ralph Evans, Jr. Death notices for May 9 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.