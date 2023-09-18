Quotable Sep 18, 2023 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Home is a name, a word, it is a strong one; stronger than magician ever spoke, or spirit ever answered to, in the strongest conjuration.— Charles Dickens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular General Assembly, Wiley honor Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall in resolution Bluegrass, bourbon take center stage at Fiddles & Fifths on Saturday Opequon District school board candidate filed for library book removals in Front Royal Mining's future in northeastern Frederick County reaches crucial point 'Tiger King' star sentencing delayed as judge reviews verdicts James Wood edges Millbrook in volleyball thriller Millbrook powers past Skyline Clarke officials face opposition to proposed winery, brewery rules Volleyball leaders Millbrook knocks off Brentsville in overtime
