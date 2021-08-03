Quotable Aug 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.― Carl Sagan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesProtest against Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws about 100 demonstratorsDemo derby makes for a smashing event at Frederick County FairEsports helping, inspiring teen with mental illnessPanel recommends getting bids for $5.2M Renaissance Drive extensionLocal eviction prevention efforts continuingClubs & organizationsOpen Forum: Get vaccinated and wear a maskBerryville convenience store under new ownershipHealth Department expands area of concern along North ForkDiane Dimond: Americans are in debt and the vultures are circling (copy) Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Mark Herring, attorney general for Virginia's citizens and fellow creatures (16)Open Forum: Being vaccinated is the right choice for Valley Health employees (14)Letter to the editor: Deadly delta variant (12)Letter to the editor: Having difficulties substantiating vaccine allegations (6) More Local News Local eviction prevention efforts continuing Protest against Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws about 100 demonstrators Health Department expands area of concern along North Fork Valley lawmakers have special session concerns This week's government meetings Live, in-person performances return to SU for upcoming season Empathy Interview Guide helps ease confusion in hiring those with disabilities Job placements for disabled workers could be on the rise Demo derby makes for a smashing event at Frederick County Fair Home invasion under investigation I Can 2 provides jobs for people with special needs 6 graduate from Virginia Career Works' first Building Maintenance Technician Program CDC: COVID-19 transmission rate 'substantial' in Frederick, Clarke counties Closing statements: Retiring Winchester prosecutor reflects on 34-year career Boiler explodes at Strasburg milk plant, causing ammonia leak Opportunity Scholars, a new nonprofit, aims to prepare young people for success Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 3 Sharon Lynn (Valentine) Mulvey Paul Christ Jensen Mary Bond Straub Lenwood T. Nichols Nancy Scorca Marshall Wesley Carper Antwain T. Payne More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Tennessee won't incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends White House calls on states to prevent evictions $1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.