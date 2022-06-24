Never put off till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.
— Mark Twain
MIDDLETOWN — As part of an annual youth ministry, teenagers from the Arlington Diocese WorkCamp are repairing and upgrading several homes within the town limits.
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials will consult with their Loudoun County counterparts about proposed highway improvements aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Blue Ridge Mountain.
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, chose him as that system's new superintendent.
BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County resident has asked the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to study how fast drivers are traveling on Millwood Road (Route 723).
WINCHESTER — Prospective neighbors of a potential residential and commercial development in the city's North End have expressed concerns about the project proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago.
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Maryland were scheduled to announce whether he had been selected as that system's new superintendent.
WINCHESTER — Two of the three suspects in last year's murder of 18-year-old Jaiden Isaiah Myers made separate appearances Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court to set trial dates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.