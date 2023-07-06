We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 12:15 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.