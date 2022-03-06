Quotable Mar 6, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Can anything be stupider than that a man has the right to kill me because he lives on the other side of a river and his ruler has a quarrel with mine, though I have not quarrelled with him?— Blaise Pascal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Cuomo rips 'cancel culture' in 1st speech after resignation EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees? Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages Zelenskyy 'desperate' plea to US Congress: Send more planes Russian invasion reorders West's calculations on cost of war Blinken visits Poland as Russia's war in Ukraine intensifies Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds Trump's praise of Putin, 'America First' view tested by war Florida Senate passes GOP election police bill More News from the Associated Press Local News Frederick County man admits guilt in porn case VA outpatient clinic moving to temporary location Terry Bradshaw makes another pass at being Apple Blossom grand marshal The Monument repurposes old bank building into events venue VDOT: Road project starting Monday on Northwestern Pike in Frederick County Active Living Center to reopen this month at Winchester's War Memorial Building SU funds will cover registration fees for select youth sports Business Briefcase Solar facility in Stonewall District gets support from Frederick County Planning Commission Supervisors, School Board to meet on March 10 for budget talks AP National Sports EXPLAINER: Why WNBA players go overseas to play in offseason Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl Death Notices Josephine Tevalt George Megrew Burgess Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 12 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 12, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.