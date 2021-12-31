Quotable Dec 31, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tonight’s December thirty-first,Something is about to burst.The clock is crouching, dark and small,Like a time bomb in the hall.Hark, it’s midnight, children dear.Duck! Here comes another year!―Ogden Nash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Making the case for coronavirus vaccines (38)Open Forum: Climate change is real, and humanity must react accordingly (17)Open Forum: Remember when we were going to save the planet? (8)Letter to the editor: Fed up with 'climate change deniers' (8)Street robbery suspects sought (6)Letter to the editor: For your own sake, get vaccinated (5)Shooting victim's wife grateful for his survival (5)Handley Regional Library System suspends in-person programming (2)Virginia adds 165 deaths from 2020, reports three new case spikes (1)Region's unemployment numbers getting back to normal (1)Letter to the editor: Many neighbors are waiting on Trex to quiet down (1)Going Up (1)Wayside Inn under new management (1) More Local News Former Berryville mayor Kirby remembered as a gentle, respected leader TreeCycling underway in Frederick County Wayside Inn under new management Hospital staff: Please skip New Year's parties Rain or snow, pandemic or no, First Night Winchester will go on One dead in Tuesday evening wreck Shooting victim's wife grateful for his survival Handley Regional Library System suspends in-person programming Clarke supervisors to continue Waterloo development incentive Region's unemployment numbers getting back to normal Winchester Ciderworks to hold wassailing ceremony to ensure good harvest Fatal crash on 522 under investigation Virginia adds 165 deaths from 2020, reports three new case spikes Handley Regional Library System to host Youth Winter Reading Challenge in January Community helps search for travelers' dog following Sunday's shooting Winchester Circuit Court grand jury hands up indictments Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 31 Death notices for Dec. 30 Delorse Jean Anderson Wilson L. Kirby Juanita “Oneta” Elizabeth Reid Jane Sine Murray Randolph Hunter “RANDY” Cornwell II Douglas Wayne Allison Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.