Quotable Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're hanging around with nothing to do and the zoo is closed, come over to the Senate. You'll get the same kind of feeling and you won't have to pay.— Bob Dole Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Yes, we're ready if Roe v. Wade is overturned (20)Letter to the editor: On saying 'Merry Christmas' (9)Middletown Christmas Parade draws a crowd (8)Cal Thomas: The signs weren't missed, they were ignored (4)Open Forum: Who do abortion restrictions most affect? (3)Local WWII vets recall Pearl Harbor attack (2)Open Forum: Justice despite mob rule (7)Northam to remove Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to city (2)Area libraries offering free home COVID-19 tests (1)Youngkin wants Va. on offense when it comes to economic development (1) More Local News United Way NSV President and CEO announces resignation Local Grinch enjoys bringing smiles during the holidays Church building sold for $1 million After 15 years, Peake is relinquishing Clarke County Christmas Parade duties Plaque honors fallen Winchester police officer, names traffic circle in his memory Area could see first snow accumulation of the season Local WWII vets recall Pearl Harbor attack Cook Out opening soon in Winchester; fast-food restaurant actively hiring Area libraries offering free home COVID-19 tests This week's government meetings Hope, improvement top focus of Virginia Economic Summit Youngkin wants Va. on offense when it comes to economic development Christmas parade, tree lighting resume in Berryville Nursing executive hired to represent Valley Health's nurses Middletown Christmas Parade draws a crowd Blandy: Don't use boxwood in holiday decorations Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 8 9854 Harold O Buck Kerns.jpg 9854 Harold O Buck Kerns obit.jpg Harold Ofey “Buck” Kerns 9884 Ruth Deloress Rinker.jpg 9884 Ruth Deloress Rinker obit.jpg Ruth Deloress Rinker Delmar “Scott” David Miner Jr. 9882 Delmar Scott David Miner Jr obit.jpg 9909 William A Billy Shores.jpg 9909 William A Billy Shores obit.jpg William A. “Billy” Shores Judy Scott Nickens 9852 Judy Scott Nickens obit.jpg Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.