Quotable Jul 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I don't believe it. Prove it to me and I still won't believe it.— Douglas Adams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Frederick supervisor urges removal of certain books from FCPS libraries Martin steps down as Sherando baseball coach Fire at Sandy's Mobile Home Community 'Nauseating': Undercover investigator patrols internet for pedophiles Hot dog, it's Hot Dog Day! Jennifer Ellis running for Frederick County School Board in Back Creek District Open Forum: Open letter to Timmy French Winchester Alamo Film Club celebrates 10 years of community as magical as the movies Private school eyes purchase of old Aylor property Right of way issues in West Virginia delay U.S. 340 widening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.