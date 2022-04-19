Quotable Apr 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Snow in April is abominable," said Anne. "Like a slap in the face when you expected a kiss.”― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Ingleside Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News US officials heading to Solomons over China pact worries Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity Russia launches fight for industrial heartland, Ukraine says San Francisco to elect new legislator in special runoff East Timor votes for president in runoff amid political feud FBI names Spencer Evans as new agent in charge in Las Vegas New Mexico GOP seeks to overturn congressional map White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests Alaska Airlines: Masks now optional on flights Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor's race More News from the Associated Press Local News CCSA proposing sewer fee increases Area's biggest blood drive memorializes Virginia Tech victims 'We are changing lives': Volunteers critical to community service agencies This week's government meetings Lovely orchids Winchester Regional Airport Authority receives 2021 Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Education Award Blue Ridge Singers making a joyful noise this spring Attorneys accused of owing business fees Warfel Construction opens office in Winchester F&M Bank opening Winchester location Monday AP National Sports Celtics take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Nets Canucks beat Stars 6-2, extend winning streak to 6 games Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1 Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory Death Notices Robert Gallagher "Bob" Gary Lee Jenkins Lorraine Hazlett Paul “Freddy” Snyder II Geneva Ruth Riley Lt. Col. Wilfred Robert Pieper, USAF, Ret. Charles E. Dunn, Sr. Death notices for April 19 Mary Elizabeth Farel (Betsy) Death notices for April 18 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
