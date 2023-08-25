We're all going to die, all of us; what a circus! That alone should make us love each other, but it doesn't. We are terrorized and flattened by trivialities. We are eaten up by nothing.
— Charles Bukowski
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 12:58 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.