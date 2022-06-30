The perplexity of life arises from there being too many interesting things in it for us to be interested properly in any of them.
WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing eutylone, a synthetic substance similar to amphetamine that many dealers falsely sell as the psychoactive drug MDMA.
WINCHESTER — A Maryland man has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Frederick County that missed its target and instead hit a nearby townhouse.
MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
