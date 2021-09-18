Quotable Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Even if we fail, we are still gaining life experience. The worst thing that could happen is that we come out smarter and more prepared for our next challenge.— Jane Powell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles7 contestants vie for Miss Apple Blossom title2 episodes of 'Ghost Hunters' filmed in Winchester areaJudge rules against dismissed police officerBerryville insurrection suspect set for Jan. 31 trialSU's role in COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic lauded in resolutionCity to test drone technology next week'We need some help': Laurel Center seeks financial support from cityArea briefs: Millbrook football game against Potomac Falls canceledLetter to the editor: Befuddled by Valley Health's vaccination mandateMore than 100 people call into Sheriff's Office reporting loud boom ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Respecting all life — scientific facts are hard to argue with (32)Open Forum: Education is broken, Dave LaRock can fix it (16)Proposed Pleasant Valley roundabout concerns citizens (11)Letter to the editor: Vote for Josh Ludwig for Shawnee supervisor (9)Letter to the editor: Miles Adkins will bring financial and curriculum transparency (4)Letter to the editor: Befuddled by Valley Health's vaccination mandate (4)'We need some help': Laurel Center seeks financial support from city (3)George Will: Presidential impatience with COVID doesn't excuse wielding extra-constitutional power (3)Berryville insurrection suspect set for Jan. 31 trial (3)Open Forum: Seeking volunteer researchers to assist in rewriting John Mann history (3)Frederick planners support Frederick Water providing water/sewer services to Double Tollgate (3)Open Forum: I'm for Bayliss (2)Winchester School Board discusses vaccine requirement for staff (2)Norman Leahy: The problem with Virginia's election that no one wants to talk about (1)Frederick Water eyes expansion into Warren County (1)Letter to the editor: Voting is your voice (1)Skeleton shenanigans (1)Cartoon (1)A final salute to service, sacrifice: Public pays its respects to fallen soldier as motorcade travels through area (1) More Local News Juneteenth celebration being planned in Clarke County next year Democrats open campaign office 2 episodes of 'Ghost Hunters' filmed in Winchester area SU's role in COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic lauded in resolution Bucha Canna serves up organic options with a side of information Group will celebrate church's historic status on Saturday Tourism campaign a success despite COVID-19 Colonial history will be on display at Patriot Pride Day on Saturday in Middletown 'We need some help': Laurel Center seeks financial support from city Frederick planners support Frederick Water providing water/sewer services to Double Tollgate Berryville insurrection suspect set for Jan. 31 trial A final salute to service, sacrifice: Public pays its respects to fallen soldier as motorcade travels through area Community invited to this weekend's free Family Day Berryville raising water/sewer fees again Frederick Water eyes expansion into Warren County Who's on the Nov. 2 ballot in our area Death Notices Karen Sue Dellinger Edgar Jackson "Jack" Lowe George John Reier Mary Margaret "Maggie" Weaver Franklin Guy "Frank" Greene Death notices for Sept. 17 Hazel Irene "Skeeter" Bussard Michael Scott Kane Mildred Jean Lake Heskett Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.