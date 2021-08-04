Quotable Aug 4, 2021 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The mind can calculate, but the spirit yearns, and the heart knows what the heart knows.― Stephen King Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesStop the presses: Craft brewery, taproom coming to former Winchester Star buildingProtest against Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws about 100 demonstratorsJames Wood football preparing for different treatment after Frederick County sweepProsecutor accuses defense attorney of misconduct in fatal shooting caseWinchester School Board OKs $9.7M for Douglas School renovationNational Night Out event back in for police, residentsGolf outlook: Local teams ready for competitive seasonEsports helping, inspiring teen with mental illnessLetter to the editor: An easy way to stop the coronavirusOpen Forum: Masks for students should be optional Images CommentedProtest against Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws about 100 demonstrators (31)Open Forum: Being vaccinated is the right choice for Valley Health employees (18)Letter to the editor: Mark Herring, attorney general for Virginia's citizens and fellow creatures (17)Letter to the editor: An easy way to stop the coronavirus (15)Letter to the editor: Deadly delta variant (14)Open Forum: Socialism and the Golden Rule (13)Open Forum: Get vaccinated and wear a mask (10)Open Forum: Masks for students should be optional (10)Letter to the editor: Patients should request vaccinated health care workers (9)Letter to editor: Herring's abortion stance is a shame (8)Letter to the editor: Having difficulties substantiating vaccine allegations (6)Will the delta variant turn Americans against one another? (7)Stop the presses: Craft brewery, taproom coming to former Winchester Star building (3)Local eviction prevention efforts continuing (2)Patrick Buchanan: America's 'great leap forward' into socialism (3)Cartoon (2)Winchester School Board OKs $9.7M for Douglas School renovation (2)Cartoon (2)Valley lawmakers have special session concerns (1)Diane Dimond: Americans are in debt and the vultures are circling (copy) (1)Cartoon (1)Panel recommends getting bids for $5.2M Renaissance Drive extension (1)Helping hand (1)It's a Jeep thing (1) More Local News Stop the presses: Craft brewery, taproom coming to former Winchester Star building Prosecutor accuses defense attorney of misconduct in fatal shooting case Esports helping, inspiring teen with mental illness Efforts to get a hotel in Berryville stall Panel recommends getting bids for $5.2M Renaissance Drive extension National Night Out events planned this evening Berryville convenience store under new ownership Local eviction prevention efforts continuing Protest against Valley Health's COVID-19 vaccine mandate draws about 100 demonstrators Health Department expands area of concern along North Fork Valley lawmakers have special session concerns This week's government meetings Live, in-person performances return to SU for upcoming season Empathy Interview Guide helps ease confusion in hiring those with disabilities Job placements for disabled workers could be on the rise Demo derby makes for a smashing event at Frederick County Fair Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 4 Death notices for Aug. 3 Sharon Lynn (Valentine) Mulvey Paul Christ Jensen Mary Bond Straub Lenwood T. Nichols More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers Doubts surround legality of new temporary eviction ban Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served Pompeo got $5,800 whisky gift from Japan, but where is it? Mark Kelly pays tribute to John McCain in 1st Senate speech Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.