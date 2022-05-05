Quotable May 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The world is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.— Bertrand Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News The AP Interview: Belarus doing 'everything' to end war Belarusian President Lukashenko tells AP he didn't think Russia's 'operation' in Ukraine would 'drag on this way' Debate sparks over China's interest in Australian election EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year The story so far: AP's investigation into federal prisons Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change? Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change? Telecomn groups end fight against California net neutrality Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills More News from the Associated Press Local News Police: $30K worth of narcotics, firearm seized in city motel room search Prosperity Gardens residential development proposed for Commerce Street Changes coming to region's phone number dialing, area code Hershberger: 'I'm proud of all of the projects we've worked on' No tax increases expected for Middletown residents in FY23 Proposed walking trail in Clarke County in limbo Judge: Molestation suspect's confession admissible Apple Blossom official: 95th festival was 'tremendous success' City manager details Winchester's use of ARPA funds Man bitten, dog owner charged AP National Sports Wednesday Sports in Brief Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Death Notices Joseph Martin Moore Philip Weber Jr. Dorothy Hoover Shirley Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Webber Helen W. Weir Janice W. Mercer Shirley Yvonne Feathers Evelyn Ann Sirbaugh “Peggy” Phillip Stone Griffin Jeffrey Edward Kerns Richard Ellsworth Rush, Jr. Rhoda Whitacre Kriz Death notices for May 4 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
