The number of people who stand ready to consume one's time, to no purpose, is almost countless.
— Booker T. Washington
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:01 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.