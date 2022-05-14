Quotable May 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.Thomas Edison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge 4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal Finkenauer's Senate bid faces skepticism after ballot woes Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian EXPLAINER: Why frustration lingers in Okinawa 50 years later New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID Judge tosses COVID-19 vaccine objections of Hanford workers More News from the Associated Press Local News Man helping driver pinned by vehicle Hog-It-Up BBQ serving up Texas-style meals DeAngelis announces bid for Ward 2 seat on City Council Trex explosion, fire under investigation 'City Confidential' episode on Smith murder to be filmed in Berryville BADA approves site plan for two warehouses along Enders Boulevard Frederick supervisors seek to reduce impact of personal property taxes Green walk Frederick County School Board approves $267.69M budget Generous tip: Caller helps cops nab restaurant assault suspect AP National Sports Oilers host the Kings in game 7 of the Boston visits Carolina in game 7 of the Lightning visit the Maple Leafs in game 7 of the Celtics, Bucks set for winner-take-all game 7 Marte has 3 hits to lift Diamondbacks over Cubs 4-3 Death Notices Clayton Paul Givens David Drew Seal Jess Frank Greenwalt, Jr. Mary Lou Sprint Emma Lou Rusk Death notices for May 14 Sun OK “Un Jung” Purtlebaugh Alexandra Atlee Alls Burton Death notices for May 13 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
