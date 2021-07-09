Quotable Jul 9, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”― Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’ DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights ‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan Democrats bet on early Latino outreach to avoid '20 pitfalls Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesChurch's pending demolition 'bittersweet'Police: Home's front door hit by bulletFire displaces family of threeVDOE: WPS attendance policy amid pandemic did not follow state guidelinesFather gets life sentence for killing infant sonWinchester grand jury hands up indictmentsBoyce Crossing site targeted for code enforcementStephens City may relocate town office to former school buildingWildlife experts researching mysterious illness killing birdsThree with Winchester connections make VBL Hall of Fame ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: The CRT vs. Equity programs metamorphosis: calculated or enigma? (45)Open Forum: A tale of two states of mind (18)Letter to the editor: Time to get back to work (10)Father gets life sentence for killing infant son (5)Open Forum: On communion: a fable (4)Open Forum: City hall doesn't need another bureaucrat (3)Help wanted: Region seeks to fill labor shortage (2)The Florida condo collapse — lots of blame to go around (2)Letter to the editor: A real 'license' saver (2)Virginia to soon remove statue of segregationist Byrd (2)VDOE: WPS attendance policy amid pandemic did not follow state guidelines (1)Experts discuss importance of taking daily attendance (1)Stiehm: The 4th brought us back together (1)BREAKING NEWS: Baby killer gets life sentence (1)Quotable (1)Stephens City may relocate town office to former school building (1) AP National Sports LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention Analysis: Monty Williams keeps pushing all the right buttons Analysis: Tampa Bay's NHL titles likely the hardest of all Diverse England team wins fans in nation eager for good news Triathlete rides out the pandemic on her way to Tokyo Games AP Regional Sports Webb expected to start for the Giants against the Nationals Rookie reliever hits slam off Scherzer, Pads sting Nats 9-8 With fans back, ballpark workers enjoy chance to return Rafael Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC Darvish expected to start for San Diego against Washington Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Digital Replica Tweets by @WinStarVa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.