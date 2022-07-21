Hot July brings cooling showers,
Apricots and gillyflowers.
— Sara Coleridge
STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving an eviction notice earlier this month at a house on Nightingale Avenue near Stephens City made a horrific, heartbreaking discovery: The elderly man who lived in the home had been dead for months and an adult male who…
WINCHESTER — For the second time in a little more than a week, a suspicious package in Winchester snarled traffic and triggered concerns about a possible explosive device.
FRONT ROYAL — An attorney for the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claims a defendant in its fraud case is withholding potential evidence ahead of trial.
FRONT ROYAL — The jury trial that was scheduled to begin Monday in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud case was canceled because the defendant declared bankruptcy.
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 25-30.
WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars of Winchester will host a free one-day event on Friday to show area high school students how to prepare for rewarding careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
WINCHESTER — For decades, Frederick County officials have wanted to expand Va. 37 eastward, but the project's $811 million cost has kept it from moving forward.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man awaiting trial on rape and child molestation charges has lost a lawsuit in which he alleged he was treated unfairly at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
MOUNT JACKSON — Bill Holtzman’s first business was building picnic tables and selling them for $25 apiece when he was just a kid. He followed that up by mowing lawns for $1 a yard on Bridge Street.
