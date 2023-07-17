History is a vast early warning system.
— Norman Cousins
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 4:46 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.