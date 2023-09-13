Quotable Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.— Isaac Newton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Gourmet bakery opens in Front Royal Shenandoah County deputy fired, charged with DWI Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star Winchester, Frederick County declare drought emergency Strike up the bands: area marching bands hit all the right notes at special performance 'A special space': ChildSafe Center moves to Piccadilly Street Class of 1942's Mildred Kramer Shapiro reflects on her Handley days State police: Fauquier principal seriously injured in crash Colonels top Hawks in suspended game New Chipotle has a Chipotlane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.