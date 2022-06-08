Quotable Jun 8, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Well done is better than well said.— Benjamin Franklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November Lavrov in Turkey to discuss plan to ship Ukrainian grain GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race Democrat Grace Napolitano advances to November general election in California's 31st Congressional District. Republican Daniel Martinez advances to November general election in California's 31st Congressional District. Democrat Linda Sanchez advances to November general election in California's 38th Congressional District. Democrat Tony Cardenas advances to November general election in California's 29th Congressional District. Democrat Rudy Salas advances to November general election in California's 22nd Congressional District. Democrat Stephen Houlahan advances to November general election in California's 48th Congressional District. Republican Matt Jacobs advances to November general election in California's 26th Congressional District. More News from the Associated Press Local News Clarke seeks extension of wastewater treatment agreement Community Leadership Program grads urged to make local impact City school system's administration building sold for $1.85M Morrison leaving, Borger to oversee Barns of Rose Hill programs Area experts offer advocacy tips for seniors and their families 'A resounding success': 11 students graduate from ProjectSEARCH Handley student traveled long, dangerous road to graduation City man facing assault, incest charges AIDS Response Effort expands, opens new office on Amherst Street State police: Fatal scooter crash victim riding illegally AP National Sports Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Rangers, Lightning square off with series tied 2-2 Death Notices Brenda Lenor “Brandy” Dillard Rebecca Ritenour “Becky” Thomas J. Chegash III Bessie M. Clark Death notices for June 8 Robin E. Early Linda Darnell Brooks (Nana) Mary H. Layne Death notices for June 7 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
