Quotable Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.Will Rogers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Look what secularism has done to America (29)Frederick County School Board elects new chairman, vice chairman (24)Open Forum: President Biden's 'agenda-driven mouthpieces' (24)Froma Harrop: As presidential nominee, Kamala Harris is not the one (24)Open Forum: Does Joe Biden have a clue? (19)Cartoon (4)Goldberg: As far as political satire goes, 'Don't Look Up' fails in more ways than one (3)Letter to the editor: Noise at Trex presents health issues (2)Burkholder, Barbour explain importance of their offices (2)Police: Homicide victim shot in back (1)Winchester Salvation Army raises $69,216 during Red Kettle Campaign (1)Millbrook preparing for first Hall of Fame class (1)Thursday's Cartoon ( (1)Fire destroys detached garage (1) More Local News GeorgeWashington's beer reborn for local nonprofit's anniversary Frederick County School Board elects new chairman, vice chairman Family of man run over by truck suing driver, trucking company Short-term residential rental rules being deliberated in Clarke County Local authorities: Overdose antidote usage frequent in 2021 Winchester Salvation Army raises $69,216 during Red Kettle Campaign 2-4 inches of snow likely Thursday night into Friday morning Fire destroys detached garage Police: Homicide victim shot in back WINC's former studios may be razed to make way for townhouses Burkholder, Barbour explain importance of their offices Chairwoman: Clarke schools will have obstacles to overcome in 2022 Colliers to market One Logistics Park Man facing up to eight years for beating Third suspect charged in May homicide of Winchester teen Homeowner claims self-defense in homicide Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 7 Death notices for Jan. 6 Mitchell Lee Clem Sr. Frances C. Moore Larry E. Bittinger Samuel “Jay” Pine Dennis Gene Davis Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.