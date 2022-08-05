Let the great world spin for ever down the ringing grooves of change.
— Alfred Lord Tennyson
Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 1:45 am
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
A subheadline on Page A1 Tuesday about Valley Health System upgrading its electronic medical record system incorrectly stated that Project Elevate will replace Epic. It will not. Project Elevate is the name of the 16-month process that Valley Health is embarking upon to upgrade Epic.
WINCHESTER — After a 2½-hour closed session, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint John Lamanna as the school division's interim superintendent, effective Monday.
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
