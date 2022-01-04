Quotable Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The most important decision you make is to be in a good mood.”― Voltaire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Did J.R.R. Tolkien predict Steve Bannon? (19)First Night Winchester attracts smaller crowd than usual (7)Gilbert set to become speaker of the house (5)Staying high: drug deaths dipped in 2021, but still frequent (1)Meteorologist: Winchester area could get up to eight inches of snow (1)Letter to the editor: Thank you from Operation Remember (1)Open Forum: Have depression? Get help. (1)Letter to the editor: Clean up Town Run (1) More Local News Report: Winchester area the fastest growing in Virginia Local job growth over past decade has outpaced state, nation Love Your Selfie aims to offer fun photo sessions Winchester man sought in Maryland homicide This week's government meetings Winning $100K lottery ticket bought in Frederick County Police investigate shooting into Winchester apartment First Night 2021 Meteorologist: Winchester area could get up to eight inches of snow Staying high: drug deaths dipped in 2021, but still frequent Gilbert set to become speaker of the house Reptiles, comedy among First Night attractions First Night road closures, parking restrictions Homicide at county home probed Homicide investigated in Frederick County Winchester-based Valley Proteins sold for $1.1 billion Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 4 Michael J. B. Van Zandt William Elwood Poling Judith G. “Judy” Borsato Margaret Ann “Maggie” O’Connor Phillip Edward Lewis Connie Williamson Waters David A. “Tony” Morelli Death notices for Jan. 3 Betty Lee Berry Keith C. Funkhouser Edith Faye Shirley Beverly Arlene George Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
