Quotable CBurton CBurton Author email Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.Charles M. Schulz - Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CBurton Author email Follow CBurton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDog owner accused of cruelty, neglectMSV documents detail nonprofit's decision to sell land for housing developmentPolice: Father, son charged in Leesburg bank robberyCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner a chance to 'give back' about 1,250 meals servedBollhoefer takes reins as Frederick County's top administratorThanksgiving 5K brings 'a sense of normalcy'Athlete Spotlight: Handley cheerleader Chantal RomeroWalking in a Winter Wonderland light show opens tonight at Clearbrook ParkPhase II beginsCity Council approves rezoning for Legge Blvd. development Images CommentedLetter to the editor: If it walks, acts and quacks like a jackass ... (11)Letter to the editor: Hoping for rational writer's return (5)MSV documents detail nonprofit's decision to sell land for housing development (4)Local toy shops have something for everyone this holiday season (1)Dog owner accused of cruelty, neglect (1)Bionic hand gives Gore man a new lease on life (1)Petula Dvorak: Want to support the troops? Support their families, too. (1) More Local News Winchester Regional Airport to receive $1.48 million in federal funding MSV documents detail nonprofit's decision to sell land for housing development Weekend happenings Support seven nonprofit groups during Historic Rosemont’s holiday open house Holiday markets planned in Clarke County Bollhoefer takes reins as Frederick County's top administrator Dog owner accused of cruelty, neglect City Council approves rezoning for Legge Blvd. development City Council delays action on age-restricted subdivision Police: Father, son charged in Leesburg bank robbery 5 great gifts for tweens and teens this holiday season 10 gift ideas for people who love to cook Local toy shops have something for everyone this holiday season How to make the most of Small Business Saturday Mission providing Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need Bionic hand gives Gore man a new lease on life Death Notices Susan Patterson Grady Death notices for Nov. 26 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.