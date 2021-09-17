Quotable Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Try to keep your mind open to possibilities and your mouth closed on matters that you don’t know about. Limit your ‘always’ and your ‘nevers.’— Amy Poehler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Respecting all life — scientific facts are hard to argue with (25)Valley Health says 97% of staff vaccinated (14)Open Forum: Education is broken, Dave LaRock can fix it (13)Froma Harrop: No one is forcing you to get the vaccine (11)Open Forum: The only thing we have to fear ... (9)Proposed Pleasant Valley roundabout concerns citizens (7)Letter to the editor: Vote for Josh Ludwig for Shawnee supervisor (5)Letter to the editor: Think outside of the box, vote Theologis (5)George Will: Presidential impatience with COVID doesn't excuse wielding extra-constitutional power (3)Apple harvest time (3)Winchester School Board discusses vaccine requirement for staff (2)Letter to the editor: Miles Adkins will bring financial and curriculum transparency (1)Clarke supervisors considering bonuses for sheriff's deputies (1)Walking Penelope (1)Woman charged with concealing homicide victim's body deemed competent to stand trial (1)5 who arrived in Virginia from Afghanistan have measles (1)Letter to the editor: Voting is your voice (1)Child pornography suspect a no-show in court (1) More Local News Frederick planners support Frederick Water providing water/sewer services to Double Tollgate Berryville insurrection suspect set for Jan. 31 trial Community invited to this weekend's free Family Day City Council members balk at proposed short-term rental rules Day of Caring lifts spirits, meets needs throughout the region Winchester SPCA holding auction of original artworks Winchester School Board discusses vaccine requirement for staff Proposed Pleasant Valley roundabout concerns citizens Berryville raising water/sewer fees again Frederick Water eyes expansion into Warren County Who's on the Nov. 2 ballot in our area Early voting in Virginia starts this Friday Valley Health says 97% of staff vaccinated Child pornography suspect a no-show in court Clarke supervisors considering bonuses for sheriff's deputies SU hosting fall fireworks show Saturday Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 17 Hazel Irene "Skeeter" Bussard Michael Scott Kane Mildred Jean Lake Heskett Death notices for Sept. 15 Willetta Jean Whittington Kathleen S. Cleaver Mary Kirk Burke Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
