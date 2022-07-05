Why, for example, should a group of simple, stable compounds of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen struggle for billions of years to organise themselves into a professor of chemistry? What's the motive?
— Robert M. Pirsig
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 3:12 am
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 66 in Warren County, according to a state police news release.
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 6 years are available now in the northern Shenandoah Valley, and local health-care providers are beginning to offer appointment times and schedule vaccination clinics.
WINCHESTER — All local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, a commemoration of the July 4, 1776, adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
WINCHESTER — Results from Frederick County Public Schools’ School Quality and Perceptions Survey conducted by independent research firm K12 Insight found a majority of students (61%), parents (78%) and school-based staff (80%) rate the overall quality of their school as good or excellent.
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools is reconsidering how learning materials some people find objectionable may be considered for removal from schools.
WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has joined the Winchester Planning Commission in endorsing a residential and commercial development that committee member Kim Herbstritt described as “a big deal, a really big deal.”
WINCHESTER — City Council and the Winchester School Board have pledged to work more closely together when developing annual operating budgets for Winchester Public Schools.
