When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.
— Alexander Graham Bell
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 25-30.
WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars of Winchester will host a free one-day event on Friday to show area high school students how to prepare for rewarding careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
WINCHESTER — For decades, Frederick County officials have wanted to expand Va. 37 eastward, but the project's $811 million cost has kept it from moving forward.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man awaiting trial on rape and child molestation charges has lost a lawsuit in which he alleged he was treated unfairly at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
MOUNT JACKSON — Bill Holtzman’s first business was building picnic tables and selling them for $25 apiece when he was just a kid. He followed that up by mowing lawns for $1 a yard on Bridge Street.
WINCHESTER — A suspected gunman who had been on the lam since a March 20 shooting in Winchester was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in Martinsburg, West Virginia, two days after celebrating his 31st birthday.
WINCHESTER — A woman who has identified herself as Peace Freedom is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center following a wild pursuit on Thursday afternoon that damaged two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 to deny a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel on a 5.11-acre property at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.