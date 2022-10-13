“My mother always told me I wouldn’t amount to anything because I procrastinate. I said, 'Just wait.'”
— Judy Tenuta, who died Thursday at 72
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 1:41 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.