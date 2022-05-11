Quotable May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.— John Steinbeck Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub Marcos Jr. faces calls to ensure democracy, human rights Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence, PM's resignation Shanghai reaffirms 'zero-COVID'; WHO says not sustainable New Zealand to fully reopen borders, welcome skilled workers US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame More News from the Associated Press Local News A dozen 'Roses' Winchester woman dies after Saturday crash in Fauquier County; 4 others sustain life-threatening injuries Winchester man dies after shooting at Bunker Hill, W.Va., night club Jumping for joy Early voting underway for Republican primary in 6th Congressional District Two brothers dead in Page County drowning Suspect indicted in shooting, high-speed chase Rock hound: Collecting hobby leads to business Committee to scrutinize Clarke County's special events ordinance LFCC graduation ceremonies set for Friday, Saturday AP National Sports Herro and the Heat try to clinch series against Philadelphia Phoenix tries to clinch series against Dallas in game 6 Calgary and Dallas tied 2-2 heading into game 5 Toronto tries to clinch over Tampa Bay in game 6 Los Angeles, Edmonton face off with series tied 2-2 Death Notices Warren H. Greene, Jr. (1934-2022) Death notices for May 11 Sandra Lynn Walther Elizabeth “Betty” Spahr Russell O. Hiett Gerald Vincent (Jerry) Clarke Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
