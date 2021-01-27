If I made a list of the people I admire, Mom would probably fill up half of it. She could do anything and everything.
— Country music legend Patsy Cline. The home that she shared with her mother at 608 S. Kent St. in Winchester was recently designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
