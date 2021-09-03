Quotable Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.— Aristotle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSchool demolition will make way for new subdivisionStabbing suspect arrested in domestic disputeMan gets time served for assaultMan accused of molestation over eight-year periodPatsy Cline Block Party returns on SaturdayPlanning Commission supports reducing size of residential developmentMillbrook football in unusual situation with Loudoun CountyStalled senior-living center showing signs of lifeStabbing suspect chargedTeacher of the Year Melissa Barb stresses the value of meaningful connections Images CommentedOpen Forum: What do the Taliban and the left have in common? (46)Letter to the editor: A 20-year war is over (24)Open Forum: The Voting Rights Act versus the reincarnation of Jim Crow (38)Open Forum: Heroes (6)Open Forum: Freedom and democracy are earned through responsibility (5)Letter to the editor: A billion here, a billion there — stop budgetary insanity (5)Hospice to require vaccines for all staff, volunteers (4)Biden to survey Ida's storm damage in Louisiana on Friday (3)Former Warren EDA executive director indicted on federal charges (3)Molester gets 27 months (2)AP sources: Intel shows extremists to attend Capitol rally (1)Public weighs in on proposed Comprehensive Plan update (1)Patsy Cline Block Party returns on Saturday (1) More Local News Teacher of the Year Melissa Barb stresses the value of meaningful connections Planning Commission supports reducing size of residential development Stalled senior-living center showing signs of life Public weighs in on proposed Comprehensive Plan update Hospice to require vaccines for all staff, volunteers Man accused of molestation over eight-year period Stabbing suspect charged G3 financial aid program helps community college students 'Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back' Ida brings rain Rape suspect remains jailed VEC to host virtual hiring event Clarke schools see enrollment spike as they open for 2021-22 Patsy Cline Block Party returns on Saturday Molester gets 27 months Former Warren EDA executive director indicted on federal charges Boyce's new principal inspired to become an educator by his time in school Death Notices Gloria Ann Smith Stickley Jack Wayne Whittington Carolyn Fay Johnson Father Maurice Robert Joseph Kemp, Jr. Kathy Lynne Stover Moquin Death notices for Sept. 2 John Edmond Cavan Charlotte (Hammer) Legg Notzelman Edward John Marinak Roberta "Robin" Reardon Soresi Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Sep 3 "Come Roll With Us" Fri, Sep 3, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.