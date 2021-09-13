Quotable Sep 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blessed are those who give without remembering and take without forgetting.— Elizabeth Bibesco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Experience matters; vote Lamanna (7)Long-awaited Crossover Boulevard opens to traffic (1) More Local News Boyce planning holiday decorating contest This week's government meetings Hideaway Cafe earns spot as finalist in U.S. Chamber awards Pedestrian killed in crash Inside Ground Zero: a reporter's recollection Teaching 9/11 to students who never lived through it Police: Race caused fatal crash Long-awaited Crossover Boulevard opens to traffic Community Safety Fair set for Saturday at James Wood Middle School Fire chief mourns friends who died in 9/11 attacks, aftermath Students too young to remember 9/11 mark 20th anniversary celebrating heroes, helping community Winchester apartments may be converted to assisted-living units Boyce selects contractor for town hall, street projects Reynolds appointed to fill Boyce council vacancy School officials want to use funds for 19 new school buses, 6 maintenance projects Frederick County moves forward with high-speed internet initiative Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 13 Guy W. McManamay Colleen "Connie" Shine Dill Mary Margaret (Connors) Weaver Richard Wade Hawkins Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
