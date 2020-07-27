I would prefer to live forever in perfect health, but if I must at some time leave this life, I would like to do so ensconced on a chaise longue, perfumed, wearing a velvet robe and pearl earrings, with a flute of champagne beside me and having just discovered the answer to the last problem in a British cryptic crossword.
— ‘Gone wWith the Wind’ actress Oliva de Havilland, who died Sunday at age 104
