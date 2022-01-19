"Being brought up, they say African-American or Black, but we're American and our country was at war. We were just as interested in supporting that effort as anybody else at that time and so we turned our back on the fact that there was segregation, if you will, and took advantage of the opportunity to prove that we can fly airplanes." Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee in a 2016 Reuters interview. McGee died Sunday at age 102.

