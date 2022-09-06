Take care of all your memories. For you cannot relive them.
Bob Dylan
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with a property damage crash that occurred at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in Frederick County at the intersection of Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) and Gateway Drive.
WINCHESTER — For reasons that have not been publicly disclosed, a Maryland man charged with attempted murder walked free on Friday morning after most of the charges against him were dismissed in Frederick County Circuit Court.
WINCHESTER — Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old member of the Latin Kings street gang in Winchester, was found guilty on all counts Thursday night, wrapping up a murder/solicitation of murder trial that began Monday in Winchester Circuit Court.
