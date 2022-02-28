Quotable Feb 28, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February is the shortest month, so if you’re having a miserable month, try to schedule it for February.― Lemony Snickett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News 2022 midterm elections: What to know ahead of Texas' primary Texas primary is George P. Bush's biggest test yet in GOP Many Capitol riot cases could hinge on 1st trial's outcome High court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union EXPLAINER: Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war? Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril Nearly half of Biden's 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins More News from the Associated Press Local News Correction Hard cider distillery targeted for vacant industrial site WINC townhouse designs updated to address neighbors' concerns 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: Mia Dorsett to serve as queen Man gets suspended sentence in campus rape case Ukrainian church in Front Royal offers place to pray Berryville blight removal effort criticized Driver in fatal police pursuit in Frederick County gets 14½ years Maryland lawmakers voice support for paid family leave bill No progress in Middletown/Frederick County boundary discussions AP National Sports Larson's collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness Big Ten athletes to tour Alabama civil rights sites in July MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season Ukraine's 20 Paralympic athletes have yet to arrive in China Death Notices Gary Paul Ferrebee George Megrew Burges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 5 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 5, 2022
