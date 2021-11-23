Quotable Nov 23, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future. And we are all mortal.— John F. Kennedy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWinchester grand jury indictments hands up indictmentsFather, son apprehended after car chase initiated in Frederick CountyShenandoah County judge recuses himself from LFCC name change challengeAthlete Spotlight: Sherando cheerleader Mia BoswellLetter to the editor: Christ, Christmas and the Confederate monumentCost goes up to prepare Thanksgiving dinnerOpen Forum: We need civil behavior at polling locationsClarke schools to return $1.38M to county for broadband projectOpen Forum: What am I thankful for?Quotable ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: We need civil behavior at polling locations (41)Open Forum: Make being a vegetarian cheap again (8)Shenandoah County judge recuses himself from LFCC name change challenge (6)Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot (2) More Local News Energy prices projected to rise over the winter All RSW Regional Jail employees to receive $3,000 bonuses Shenandoah County judge recuses himself from LFCC name change challenge Father, son apprehended after car chase initiated in Frederick County Judge eulogized at memorial Escaped inmate quickly recaptured Meet Dexter, Winchester's most famous chihuahua Graber threatens legal action against Sheriff's Office deputy Quotable Winchester to revise boundaries of city wards Tuesday expected to be busiest travel day of Thanksgiving holiday Nature's Touch to expand, create 67 jobs in Warren County Opening of UPS facility in Strasburg delayed due to lack of workers Local Salvation Army full of hope, armed with volunteers for Red Kettle fund drive Man gets 15 years for porn possession, production Frederick Planners support special event facility, agricultural supply cooperative Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 23 Death notices for Nov. 22 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 24 Kevin Fox Bake Sale at Winchester Elks Lodge 867 Wed, Nov 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.