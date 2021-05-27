"In 1996, I decided I was going to run for United States Senate. My name is Mark Warner. I ran against a long-term, established senator named John Warner, which managed to confuse the heck out of most Virginians. ... John Warner won; I got the silver medal. ... Even though I had run against John Warner and we were from different political parties, we became great friends. When John Warner retired, I was honored to replace him. And when I ran for re-election last year, one of the most important endorsements I received was from John Warner."
— U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at Shenandoah University's graduation on Saturday
