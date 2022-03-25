Quotable Mar 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a leader, you have to have the ability to assimilate new information and understand that there might be a different view.— Madeleine Albright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Putin's war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase Supreme Court nominee's 'empathy' is flashpoint for Senate Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage AP-NORC poll: Low marks for Biden on economy as prices rise EXPLAINER: How US is expanding aid to Ukrainian refugees Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election Biden administration files 3rd lawsuit in Texas over voting Campaigns weigh strategy options if Ohio primary is delayed More News from the Associated Press Local News 'A slap in the face': EDA fails to act on school building's sale Winchester Medical Center president announces retirement Inflation driving local incarceration costs even higher Salvation Army suspends Harrisonburg shelter operations Wet work More princesses named to serve in court of Queen Shenandoah XCV Man gets 40 years for killing ex-girlfriend Man gets 40 years for murdering ex-girlfriend Site plan for new craft beverage plant approved in Berryville Rainy day shopping AP National Sports TIPPING OFF: Peacocks looking to strut their stuff vs Purdue Shead scores 21 points, Houston knocks out 1-seed Arizona Duke beats Texas Tech 79-74 to send Coach K to Elite 8 US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to qualify Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah Death Notices Maynard Latane "Pat" Patterson, Jr. Suzanne L. “Sue” Webb Lovene Odessa Combs Newlin Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt Death notices for March 25 Margaret Faydine Brandt Joyce A. Southers Death notices for March 24 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 26, 2022
