Quotable Aug 13, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The month of August had turned into a griddle where the days just lay there and sizzled.— Sue Monk Kidd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOfficial: FCPS to comply with mask mandateOpa! Greek Festival returns to Winchester this weekendJim CookDriver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at herHenry Pearce “Hank” MansonBREAKING NEWS: Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murderUPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school yearDeath NoticesJury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murderFrederick supervisors lose taste for meals tax increase Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Do what is best for the country, get the vaccine (34)UPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year (32)Open Forum: Republicans are tailoring laws to disadvantage Black voters (30)Open Forum: Being at odds with poor immigrants is being at odds with God (29)Open Forum: A response to the Winchester School Board's mask policy (22)Winchester School Board approves mask mandate for upcoming school year (16)Valley Health workers strike over vaccine mandate (15)Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings (15)Official: FCPS to comply with mask mandate (11)Open Forum: Schools' mask mandate disregards medical advice and law (10)Open Forum: Republicans are aggressively pursuing a plutocracy (7)Open Forum: Corporate America leading the way on vaccinations (7)Cartoon (5)Open Forum: If avoidance becomes normal, failure is nearly guaranteed (4)Patrick Buchanan: Is America becoming a failed state? (4)Clarke schools plan to require universal masking inside buildings (3)Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder (3)City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals (3)Riverkeeper groups seek agency support to monitor river health (2)Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her (2)Fairfax County Police: Boy, 5, left in hot SUV, dies (1)After some schools push back on masks, Virginia orders them (1)Opa! Greek Festival returns to Winchester this weekend (1)Route 11 Yard Crawl set for Saturday (1)Virginia renews its calls for mask wearing as schools reopen (1)Homicide suspect claims self-defense (1)Cartoon (1) More Local News Unique ribbon-winning creativity on display at the Clarke County Fair Celebrities team with local comic shop to boost local literacy EMS director: Stay hydrated at the fair amid heat wave Animals are a big attraction at the Clarke County Fair Jury finds Grimes guilty of second-degree murder Cooperative extension offering free diabetes prevention program Winchester reinstates mask-wearing policy in city buildings City Council overrules mayor on 2 short-term rentals Driver accused of groping woman, pointing gun at her Frederick Water urges customers to conserve water, may disconnect from city supply amid harmful algae bloom Ready for picking Route 11 Yard Crawl set for Saturday UPDATE: Masks will be encouraged, not required, in Frederick County Public Schools for upcoming school year Valley Health workers strike over vaccine mandate Calling all sunflower fans: Free weekend harvest hoping to shine light on mental wellness Clarke schools plan to require universal masking inside buildings Death Notices Henry Pearce “Hank” Manson Jim Cook Death Notices Thomas Alan Ring Diana Kay Sharp Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Aug 15 Praise and Worship Service Sun, Aug 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.