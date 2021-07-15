Quotable Jul 15, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Where is the Life we have lost in living? Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?—T. S. Eliot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMillbrook grad Simonelli drafted by Kansas City RoyalsBerryville police chief: New patient freeze at 5 Va. psychiatric hospitals 'a catastrophic failure'Winchester making changes to its trash collection programPublic hearing for One Logistics Park set for WednesdayFatal shooting suspect granted bondWe have a winnerBomb threat causes lockdown, traffic delaysBowman Library still checks out after 20 yearsBerryville council adopts plan for using federal stimulus fundsNew clothing store coming to Woodstock ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Nothing to cheer about (29)Letter to the editor: Rebellion against U.S. should be an automatic disqualifier for statues (25)Letter to the editor: Should we take our cue from Russia? (11)Cartoon (9)Open Forum: Modern advances arise from thinking critically (7)City Council to divvy up American Rescue Plan funds (5)Virginians deserve to know where Glenn Youngkin stands on abortion (4)Berryville council adopts plan for using federal stimulus funds (3)Price begins role as Frederick County's interim administrator (3)Winchester School Board chair, vice chair re-elected (3)Open Forum: Community has lost a legend with passing of George Sempeles (2)Open Forum: Justice for Miri (2)Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds (2)Bowman Library still checks out after 20 years (2)Cool in the pool (1)Surfing the rapids (1)CNBC again names Virginia best in the nation for business (1)Dimond: Our incarceration nation: Even after prison, many Americans are held captive (1)Parker: Bogus claims from the poor people's campaign (1)Goldberg: Anti-vax hysteria is anything but pro-life (1)Harrop: The 2 Americas of COVID-19 (1)Bristow historical marker to be unveiled Saturday morning (1)Fatal shooting suspect granted bond (1) More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News $10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit Afghanistan's neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will 'get a lot done' How the expanded child tax credit payments work Death Notices Ralph Samuel Shiley Conard Kenneth Malick Death notices for July 14 Jessie Lee Young Jr. Janet Louise Hartley Thelma Elizabeth Evans Gruver Patricia A. Rainey (Davis) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.